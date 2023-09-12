As many as 9 arms, 2 pompi, 10 ammunition, 8 munition and 3 explosives were recovered by security forces during a search operation in several fringes and vulnerable areas of Manipur on September 11.

Security forces carried out a search operation in vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubalm Kakching, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts and recovered the arms and ammunitions along with the explosives.

Search Operations, Recovery of Arms, ammunition/munition and Explosives: Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts and recovered 09(nine) arms,… pic.twitter.com/JOpnVyQMvf — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 11, 2023

Amid the sporadic incidents of violence in the state, the situation in different parts of Manipur is slightly returning to normal, Manipur Police said on Monday night.

Also read : Manipur violence: Three persons from Kuki-Zo community reportedly killed in ambush by armed miscreants

Meanwhile, in a fresh incident of violence, three persons have been reportedly killed by armed miscreants who carried out an ambush in the state on September 12 morning.

According to sources, the incident took place around 8.20 am on Tuesday morning with the ambush carried out between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei of Kanggui area.

The civilians who died in the ambush have been identified as Satneo Tuboi of K Ponlen, Ngamminlun Lhouvum of K Ponlen, and Ngamminlun Kipgen of Lhangkichoi. The deceased are reported to be from the Kuki-Zo community.