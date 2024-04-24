Drivers in Manipur lifted their cease work strike after holding another round of talks with the Chief Secretary POL and bulk LPG tanker drivers yesterday, April 23.

The drivers and the Chief Secretary had signed an agreement during the meeting held in the presence of representatives of transporters and retail outlets.

Following the agreement, POL and bulk LPG tanker drivers have resumed their service from today.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Secretary, IOCL's State Level Coordinator and the representatives of coordinating committee.



As per the agreement, stringent security measures would be placed on the National Highways. There would be enough ROPs and convoys of tank trucks would be escorted by CRPF.



In case of casualties or fatalities, due compensation would be given according to the existing rules and such cases would be given special treatment, according to the agreement. The strike was launched after tankers were attacked by armed miscreants some days back.

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