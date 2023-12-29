Manipur-based lyricist Akhu Chingangbam who was abducted at gunpoint by unidentified gunmen was released a couple of hours later on December 29.

The assailants held his wife and mother at gunpoint, which led to his forced abduction.

Akhu Chingangbam is a prominent figure in the music scene, not only for his contributions as a singer and lyricist but also for his social activism. He has been involved in various projects, including "A Native Tongue Called Peace," aimed at fostering peace through music among children in Manipur.

Fortunately, following this harrowing experience, Akhu Chingangbam has been released. As per sources, the kidnap was over some of his comments on social media.



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Confirming the same to India Today NE, Manipur CM Biren Singh said, "Akhu Chingangbam has been rescued."

Meanwhile, S Ibomcha Singh, SP, Imphal East police said the investigation is currently been carried out.

Akhu Chingangbam hails from Khurai in Imphal East and has been an influential voice in the region through his music and activism. He holds a doctorate in Physics and has used his platform to advocate for human rights and social issues. The abduction incident occurred amidst a backdrop of ethnic tensions in the state, highlighting the complex socio-political challenges faced by the region.