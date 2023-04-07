MSFDS and Film Forum Manipur extend warm wishes to each and every film lover, film enthusiast, film-goers, Film Activist, Film exhibitor and film practitioner of the State of Manipur on the forthcoming occasion of Mami Numit that marks the birth of Manipuri Cinema.

As ‘Matamgee Manipur’, the first Manipuri feature film, was officially released on 9th 1972, the Film Forum Manipur had resolved to observe the 9th of April every year as the Mami Numit, regarding it as the day Manipuri Cinema was born.

Also Read: Manipur to host C20-India 2023 Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam National Conference

Like every year, MSFDS and Film Forum Manipur will observe Mami Numit on 9th April 2023 from 2:00 pm onwards at the MSFDS Complex Palace Gate, Imphal East. The simple observation cum celebration programme would include offering a floral tribute at the Memorial Stone of Manipuri Cinema from 2:00 pm onwards along with a formal function inside the Palace Auditorium and subsequently an entertainment program would be organized in the MSFDS courtyard in the evening. All are duly invited to join the observation as well as the celebration at MSFDS Complex from 2:00 pm onwards.

As the SN Chand Cine Archive & Museum of MSFDS was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Manipur on 9th April 2021, three scholastic presentations on Film Archiving & Preservation by Film Heritage Foundation, (Mumbai), National Film Archive of India (Pune) and Manipuri film Archivist, Johnson Rajkumar would be a Seminar on Film Archiving & Preservation, organized by MSFDS, on the occasion of the 3rd Foundation of SN Chand Cine Archive & Museum. All interested are invited to attend the Seminar that would start at 2:40 pm.

MSFDS regrets to inform all film practitioners of the State that it is unable to organize the distribution of the annual Manipur State Film Awards of 2023 on 9th April as done conventionally. However, this is to inform all concerned that the 15th Manipur State Film Awards 2023, for films made in 2022 will be organized in May 2023 after due competition of the process like ‘Call for Entries’ and due ‘Selection by concerned juries’.