A 56-year-old man, Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, has been reported missing since the morning of November 25. Singh, a resident of Loitang Khunou in Manipur was last seen heading to the Army colony in Leimakhong for work.

Locals from the Sekmai constituency have raised concerns over the disappearance of the Meitei elder and have demanded immediate action for his safe recovery.

According to sources, a joint search operation involving the State Police and Central Forces is currently underway in a bid to locate the missing individual. Authorities have intensified efforts to ensure his whereabouts are determined as soon as possible.



Leimakhong, located approximately 16-17 km from Imphal city, has long been a sensitive zone. The camp has previously witnessed several cases of civilians reportedly disappearing under similar circumstances.

In a related development, women from Kanto Village staged a protest, demanding Kamal Singh's safe release. Disturbing video footage shows unarmed women facing potential retaliation from the Army, further intensifying the situation.

Community leaders and human rights organizations have called for an immediate investigation and urged the media to highlight the issue. The Democratic Media Coordination Committee (DMCC) and other sources in Manipur are encouraged to gather more details to shed light on this alarming trend.

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