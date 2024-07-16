In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves through the minority community, Mirangge Chiru, a resident of Kangchup Chiru, Manipur, was reportedly tortured to death by miscreants. The tragic incident, which occurred yesterday, July 15 has left the community in a state of profound grief and sorrow.

Also read: Manipur: Unidentified assailants target journalist’s residence in Imphal East, editor's guild condemns attack

Currently, Mirangge Chiru's body lies in the mortuary of RIMS, awaiting a thorough investigation to uncover the details of this heinous act. The motive behind the brutal killing remains unknown at this time, adding to the community's anguish and uncertainty.

Family members and relatives of Mirangge Chiru are calling on the authorities to expedite the investigation and immediately bring those responsible to justice.

In another incident of attack by miscreants, Unknown assailants launched a gun attack on the residence of Khoirom Loyalakpa, editor and publisher of the vernacular newspaper "Naharolgi Thoudang." The attack occurred in the early hours between July 15 and July 16 at Loyalakpa's home in Kontha Khabam Lai Haraobam, Imphal East district, under the jurisdiction of Heingang Police Station.



The armed miscreants fired approximately six shots at the residence, causing damage to the gate. Fortunately, Loyalakpa was not at home during the attack. Upon receiving the report, a team from Heingang Police Station, accompanied by bomb experts, promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.