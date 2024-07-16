Unknown assailants launched a gun attack on the residence of Khoirom Loyalakpa, editor and publisher of the vernacular newspaper "Naharolgi Thoudang." The attack occurred in the early hours between July 15 and July 16 at Loyalakpa's home in Kontha Khabam Lai Haraobam, Imphal East district, under the jurisdiction of Heingang Police Station.

The armed miscreants fired approximately six shots at the residence, causing damage to the gate. Fortunately, Loyalakpa was not at home during the attack. Upon receiving the report, a team from Heingang Police Station, accompanied by bomb experts, promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

As of now, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the motive remains unclear.

In response to the incident, the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) held an emergency meeting at the Manipur Press Club, condemning the attack and calling for swift action.

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