Demanding to release of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) fund on time, conducting the 6th general panchayat election and devolution of power to panchayat, Manipur State Panchayat Parishad (MSPP) staged sit-in protest cum rally on February 20.

From the early morning of February 21, members of MSPP had prepared to carry out a protest rally from Panchayat Bhawan, Porompat in Imphal East district. But they were unable to do it due to high security which resulted in them changing their protest site to Gram Panchayat of Khurai Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East.



Shouting various slogans like release MGNREGS pending fund, conduct panchayat election on time etc, the protestor attempted to march towards the office of DC Imphal East by crossing the office of SP Imphal East. But some police forces along with SP Imphal East had come to control the situation. The police team prevented them to move forward leading to a scuffle between cops and protestors for a while. Later the protestors returned back to their protest site, Gram Panchayat of Khurai Chingangbam Leikai. They couldn’t continue the agitation further as police personnel keep the surrounding premises of protest under control.

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At the side-lines of the protest, one of the protestors, Naorem Pradip said that the agitation was not launched against the state government but for looting the rights of people. They have been urging several times to release the pending fund of MGNREGS but the authority concerned remains deaf to date. In connection with the said demand, the member of MSPP still protesting in Delhi.

Due to the non-release of funds from the authorities concerned, they are not in a position to distribute wages for job card holders. Not only this, the even fund for material cost is also yet to release, he added while drawing the attention of the state government.

He also said that the state cabinet had already taken a decision regarding their demands but never translate their words into action. Postponing the date for the 6th general panchayat election, again and again, is unfortunate. The state government must announce the final date of the election.

Slogans shouted by protestors includes “Release the already funded MGNREGS money at earliest”, and “Implement National Electronic Fund Management System in Manipur effectively” among others.

It may be mentioned that MSPP recently warned to launch various agitation if the state government fails to convert their demands into action at the earliest.