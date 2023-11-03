As a part of the War on Drugs 2.0, a team from Mao Police Station seized brown sugar worth 9 crore and 13 lakh rupees approximately on the international market.

The drugs were recovered from One Omni Van (Maruti Suzuki/Blue in colour) bearing No. NL-01-C-8105 coming from the Senapati side towards Nagaland.

The police team was carrying out frisking and checking of commuters below Pudunamei along Pudunamei-Kedima road about 6 km East of the Police station when the vehicle suddenly stopped around 100 metres away from the team.



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According to a police report, the driver came out from the vehicle and quickly ran away towards the jungle in a suspicious manner as there was not enough space to turn the vehicle back and flee on an inter-village road.

On seeing the suspicious movement of the van driver, the police team went to the vehicle and conducted a search. On checking the vehicle, suspected drugs were found concealed on both sides of the rear door of the vehicle.

As such DC/SPT was intimated and a request was made to depute one Magistrate, accordingly ADM/MAO Ningreingam Leisan (Executive Magistrate) was deputed to do the necessary procedures.