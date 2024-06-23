The Maring Students' Union has reiterated its staunch support for the non-cooperation movement initiated by the Naga Students' Federation (NSF), condemning any collaboration with the Indian Armed Forces.

"As the primary representative body for the Maring Naga Tribe, the Union has voiced deep concerns over recent actions by the Assam Rifles in the Rilram Maring Area of Tengnoupal and Moreh Sub-division", added the student body in their notice.

The Union criticized the Assam Rifles for their stringent and invasive roadside checks and their failure to effectively secure the borders. "Despite being aware that commuters are local residents, the Assam Rifles frequently demand identification and sometimes detain individuals, which the Union deems harassment. Additionally, the Union has called for an end to the intimidation of village leaders and the spread of false reports, particularly those unfairly targeting the Rilram Area Maring Organisation (RAMO)", added the press note.

The Union also expressed sympathy for Myanmar nationals who have sought refuge following the military coup in 2021. However, the influx of these individuals, currently numbering about 1,428 in six Maring Naga villages (Saibol, Moirengthel, Chanringphai, Lamlong Khunou, Choktong, and Satang), has posed significant challenges. The refugees now outnumber the local residents, creating substantial hardship and insecurity. The authorities have struggled to monitor activities effectively due to the fluctuating number of inmates, exacerbating the situation.

The Maring Students' Union has condemned the massive militarization in the Maring area and the aggressive behavior of the Indian Armed Forces. The Assam Rifles’ halting of business commuters at Sita has severely impacted their right to live with dignity and economic stability. This disruption hinders their ability to earn a livelihood, causing undue stress and uncertainty in their daily lives. The Union has demanded that smooth passage for commuters be ensured to uphold fundamental rights and support a stable economic environment.

Recalling historical incidents of brutality, the Union paid homage to victims of violence, including Operation Bluebird in 1987, the assault and murder of Eli Rose from Ngaprum village, and the tragic Oting incident in December 2021. The recent extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA-1958) on April 1, 2024, for another six months has intensified these issues, fostering a culture of impunity and leading to numerous human rights violations.

The Maring Students' Union strongly condemns these violent acts and demands accountability. It calls on the Indian government to repeal AFSPA and conduct transparent investigations into all reported abuses in the Naga homeland. The Union also urges the international community to support their quest for peace, justice, and human dignity.

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