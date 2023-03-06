Acknowledging the contribution made by army personnel from Manipur in nation-building, the chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh said the state government has earmarked Rs. 3 crores to set up a Martyrs’ Memorial at the ex-servicemen office complex.

He stated this during the Mega Ex- servicemen Rally at Koirengei under Imphal East district on March 6.

Addressing the function as chief guest, N Biren Singh recounted the contribution made by army personnel from Manipur including Major Jotin’s sacrifice in Afghanistan and Major Bob Khathing’s contribution to nation-building. Acknowledging their supreme sacrifice, the state government decided to construct a Martyrs’ Memorial at the ex-servicemen office complex.

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The initiative was taken to remember them by the present generation paying respect and homage on every martyr’s day, he added.

He further said that the women of the state possess extraordinary talent, power, skill and sacrificing spirit. Recognising their abilities and capabilities, the state government is going to open up Sainik School exclusively for child girls at Bishnupur soon.

He hailed the Indian Army as the protector and they have put everything behind including their families to protect and serve the country. As such people are responsible to show them respect, and honour and to support them.



Stressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Nation First’ message, Biren said that each citizen should understand that they are safe when the country is safe. With this view, people should always keep the priority on the betterment of the nation.

N. Biren Singh also thanked leaders of the central government for giving approval to the conduct of the Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Manipur. He also said that the State Cabinet has also approved giving priority during government job recruitment to Agniveers on their retirement.

Brig Neil John, SM, Dy GOC, 57 Mtn Div said Manipur, a vibrant region with a rich culture of 2000 years has historically been a land of valour and sacrifice. The contribution of the brave sons and daughters of Manipur in nation-building and the Indian Army is unparallel and second to none, he said.

The event was also participated by Lt Gen LN Singh, VSM* (Retd), serving and retired senior officers, Veer Nari’s and ESM among others.

Meanwhile, as part of the event, the Chief Minister also felicitated the Veer Naris, veterans, widows and families.