Liangmai Naga Students’ Union, Eastern Zone staged a mass rally on March 30 against the alleged assault and misconduct by Leilon Vaiphei Kuki Village residents on Liangmai people inhabiting Khonsakhul in Kangpokpi District.

The mass rally started at around 10 AM from IGNOU Campus in Makhan Village till National Highway-2, Imphal-Dimapur road point. There was a confrontation between police personnel and the protestor during the protest to control the crowd but no person was injured or any unwanted incident occurred.

Addressing the media at the side-lines of the protest, the president of Liangmai Naga Students’ Union of Eastern Zone, Timothy Chawang said that the rally was conducted to show their condemnation of frequent attacks and intimidation of innocent Khonsakhul villagers by the people of Lailon Vaiphei Village. Besides this, their land has also encroached on them.

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He continued and demanded that the state government should arrest those people of Leilon Vaiphei Village who were involved in the March 26 detention and assault of two villagers of Khonsakhul, set blaze their two-wheelers and destruction of one JCB vehicle. He also urged to book the police personnel of Leimakhong Police Station who had thrashed the two innocent villagers of Khonsakhul and to take measures against the encroachment of lands by Illegal-immigrants.

During the protest, a large number of agitators shouted slogans demanding to punish police personnel of Leimakhong Police Station who had allegedly harassed innocent Konsakhul villagers after rescuing them from the abductors. They also held placards which stated “We want justice”, “Illegal migrants can’t be the land owner” “Go Back Illegal-immigrants”, and “We want Justice”.

It may be mentioned that an intense scuffle erupted between residents of Konsakhul and Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village in Kangpokpi District on March 26. Many villagers had sustained injuries in the violence.