Eastern Liangmai Naga Chief and Chairman Association condemn such heinous crime and savage act perpetrated by the Leilon people and Police officers of Leimakhong Police Station in the area.

According to a police report, owing to a prolonged land dispute between Leilon and Konsaram (Konsakhul), a makeshift wall had been erected between the two villages.

The wall was dismantled by Konsakhul villagers a few days ago.

On March 26, 2023, at around 7:30 PM, D Lungengbou, under Leimakhong police station, District Kangpokpi was brutally assaulted and attempt to murder by Leilon Vaiphei villagers while coming back from Leimakhong on a scooter bearing Registration No. MN-01-AC-5485 and the scooter they are riding on were burnt into ashes without any reason or provocation.

Also Read: Manipur: Massive protest in Imphal over implementation of NRC

Besides, a JCB excavator owned by Edal Singh was also vandalised/damaged on the same day and at the same place.

Moreover, a group of tourists allegedly while coming to Konsakhul waterfall and some pilgrims coming from Imphal for the purpose of pilgrimage to Kounu Leirembi were also stopped and harassed at Leilon village without any reason.

The association further alleged that the police officers/personnel deployed at the place of crime occurrence were from a particular community which unfortunately has a biased attitude towards the Konsaram villagers.

While, more than 30 people were badly injured and 2 persons are in serious condition and currently hospitalised at Raj Medicity, Imphal.

Further, the association appeals to the Chief Minister of Manipur to book the culprits and befitting punishment be given as per law of the land and suspension of Leimakhong police officers who were involved in physical assault and life threats of two innocent civilians of Konsakhul villagers at Leimakhong Police Station, Kangpokpi District.

It may be mentioned here that, if the state government fails to book the culprits and put them behind the bar, and suspend police officers, then the associations will exercise their democratic rights and intensify agitation in our areas.

In view of the above facts and circumstances, we placed the following charter of demands before your good self for a timely and fair end of justice:

1. Immediate arrest of the culprits involved in vandalising the JCB excavator and burning down a scooter into ashes.

2. Immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the abduction, and physical assault with an attempt to murder innocent civilians.



3. Immediate suspension of the Officer In-charge and other Police personnel of Leimakhong PS involved in harassment and physical assault towards the innocent victims after rescuing them from the abductors.



4. Compensate for all the losses incurred by innocent civilians during the course of crime occurrence.



5. Acknowledge the rights of the landowner of Konsaram (Konsakhul) and ensure justice at the earliest.