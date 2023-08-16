A total of eight arms and 112 ammunition along with six explosives were recovered from Bishnupur and Imphal West Districts, said Manipur police on August 16.

The police further said that during the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was lense with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protestors.

''Search operations were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Kangpokpi districts in which 08 arms. 112 ammunitions and six explosives were recovered from Bishnupur and Imphal West Districts,'' the statement added.

As per the statement, around six bunkers were dismantled in Tengnoupal District.

The Manipur police also said that on August 15th and 16th intermittent firing was reported in the adjoining hills areas of Kanto Sabal and Koutruk villages, adding, '' Security forces retaliated the firing and repelled the miscreants''.

''On August 15 Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB), Manipur arrested four persons one person from Imphal West and the remaining three persons from Assam, and seized 1240 bottles of Relex- CT containing Codeine Phosphate from Mantripukhri in Imphal East,'' the statement added.

A total of 122 Nakas and Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and Police detained 1130 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

''Movement of 142 vehicles NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to. ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles,'' the statement read further.

The state police also appealed general public not to believe in rumours and be aware of false videos.

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