The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) on August 16 slammed Naga MLAs of Manipur and called them ''spineless MLAs'' as they joined Meitei MLAs to submit representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NSCN said that eight Naga MLAs have proved themselves as a confused lot of people not knowing who they are and who they represent in the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

''The Nagas of Manipur were caught off-guarded when these "spineless MLAs" joined hands with other 32 Meitei MLAs to submit a representation to the Prime Minister of India on the issue that has nothing to do with the political aspirations of the Naga people,'' the insurgent group said in an official statement.

It further said that their act was shocking and weird as their representation to the Prime Minister is in totality against the voice of the Naga people demanding early implementation of the Framework Agreement of 3rd August 2015 to meet the political right and legitimate aspiration of Naga people.

''For their reckless representation, NSC condemns the eight MLAs in strongest terms,'' the statement concluded.

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