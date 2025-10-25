Manipur: Massive fire destroys 10 houses in Moreh town

A massive fire gutted 10 houses in Moreh town of Tengnoupal district, Manipur, on Saturday.

Officials said the fire reportedly originated from an electrical short circuit at the residence of Ethem Khan in Ward No. 5 and quickly spread to nine neighboring houses.

Thankfully, there were no casualties, although all affected houses were completely destroyed. Firefighters from the Moreh Fire Sub-Station responded immediately, and the team was later reinforced by the Tamu Fire Service from Myanmar to contain the flames.



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Authorities said the combined efforts of firefighters, Assam Rifles personnel, state police, and local residents prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby homes.

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.