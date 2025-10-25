Manipur to export Chakhao rice to Japan

Manipur is set to make a significant mark on the global rice trade as the state’s Agriculture Department prepares to participate in the first annual Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on October 30 and 31.

The event, organised by the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF) in collaboration with APEDA, aims to position India as a global leader in the rice supply chain. Over 1,000 foreign buyers from more than 80 countries, along with 3,000 farmer organisations and 2,500 exporters, millers, and allied industries, are expected to participate in the conference.

Manipur will be represented by four Farmer-Producer Companies (FPCs), two entrepreneurs, and senior officers from the Agriculture Department. During the event, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese delicacies will be prepared using Manipur’s famous Chakhao Black Rice and Chakhao White Rice to promote these unique varieties in international markets.



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In a major development, the Department of Agriculture, Government of Manipur, will sign an MoU with APEDA for the trial export of 20 metric tonnes of Chakhao White Rice to Japan during November–December 2025.

The department is also planning area expansion for both black and white Chakhao rice varieties from Kharif 2026 onwards, particularly in regions suitable for double paddy cropping. Farmers will be provided with subsidised inputs and hi-tech milling facilities to minimise post-harvest losses and improve quality.

Officials said the state is working closely with APEDA to ensure that farmers receive better remuneration through exports of these premium rice varieties. The department has also advised farmers, especially those practicing double paddy cropping, to cultivate Chakhao Black and White Rice, which have high demand in international markets and promise higher income potential.

The initiative marks a major step toward boosting Manipur’s agri-export profile and strengthening the global identity of its indigenous rice heritage.