A massive protest is underway in Manipur’s Imphal demanding implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and setting up of Population Commission.

The police had to resort to lathi charge after few tried to storm into CM N Biren Singh’s residence and also marched to the Raj Bhawan.

The state’s student groups have raised concerns over the abnormal surge of population in hilly areas, the mushrooming of villages, the cultivation of poppy, and the encroachment of reserve forest areas.

According to the student bodies, the influx of outsiders from both inside and outside the country has had a significant impact on the identity, culture, economy, administration and environment of Manipur.

They have urged the authorities to take measures to detect, delete, and deport illegal immigrants, especially from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The student bodies have also appealed to the state government to pressure the Centre to implement the National Register of Citizenship in Manipur.

"We are not against any community or religion, but we want to protect our land, environment, and indigenous communities from the adverse effects of illegal settlements," said a spokesperson for the student bodies. "We urge the authorities to evict and remove settlements in reserved forest areas, which are crucial for the protection of flora and fauna."

The student bodies have also highlighted the unnatural growth in population in hilly areas where the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act is in force, posing a major threat to the indigenous communities in the state. They have called for the establishment of a population commission and the implementation of NRC to filter out outsiders.

Also read : Six student bodies in Manipur demand action against illegal settlers