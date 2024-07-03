A one-day media workshop on “Three new criminal laws” was held today to create awareness on the new laws to journalists.

The workshop was organised by Press Information Bureau, Imphal Regional office under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) - which came into effect from 1st July 2024, replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act.

Around 50 journalists from different media houses based in Imphal and other districts of Manipur participated in the workshop in which SP (Prosecution) Manipur Haobam Sanghamita, MPS spoke as a resource person on the new laws.

Director of PIB, Imphal Dr Engam Pame, IIS stressed the role of media in making people aware of three criminal laws enacted in the country effective from July 1, 2024.



Also Read: Over 500 arrests and 11,000 FIRs filed as Manipur moves towards normalcy: PM Modi

He said that the success of any government policy or programme depends on the active participation of the people and their support.

He further said that the objective of organising such a workshop is to create an interface among the government partners, stakeholders and media persons.

Resource person, SP (Prosecution) Manipur Haobam Sanghamita said the new laws replacing the colonial-era laws is a justice-focused approach, integrating technological advancements in police investigations and court procedures.

The new laws included new offences like terrorism, mob lynching, organized crime, and enhanced punishments for crimes against women and children, she informed.

President of Editors’ Guilt Manipur Khogendro Khondram and president of All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) Bijoy Kakchingtabam attended the inaugural session of the workshop as special guests.