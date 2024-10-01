The Meitei Heritage Society has expressed grave concern over the abduction of two Meitei youths, Th. Thoithoiba Singh and O. Thoithoi Singh, who are currently in the alleged custody of Kuki militants. Reports indicate that the militants are demanding the release of Kuki secessionist leader Mark Haokip, arrested for waging war against the Indian state, as a condition for their release.

This situation marks a troubling shift in the ongoing conflict, as it is the first time that civilians have been taken hostage under such conditions, contrasting with previous instances where both sides have shown humanitarian gestures by releasing civilians who accidentally entered their territories.

The two youths were reportedly abducted while accompanying N. Johnson Singh, who was on his way to an SSC GD recruitment test at New Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district on September 27. While Johnson was released, the fate of Thoithoiba and Thoithoi remains uncertain.

The Meitei Heritage Society commended the Kuki militants for releasing Johnson and acknowledged the efforts of Central and State Security Forces working to secure the safe return of the abducted youths. They have appealed to the Kuki community and civil society organizations to intervene and facilitate the unconditional release of Thoithoiba and Thoithoi.

"Such dangerous activities need to be nipped in the bud before they set a dangerous precedent," the Society stated in their release. They emphasized the need to uphold humanitarian principles and to build trust between the Meitei and Kuki communities to deescalate violence.

With these two youths now counted among the missing, the total number of Meiteis unaccounted for has risen to 33. Many families of the previously missing individuals have already held presumed dead ceremonies.

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