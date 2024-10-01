In a series of search operations across Manipur, security forces conducted area domination activities in the vulnerable hill and valley districts, successfully recovering arms and ammunition. The operations, held in the Mongbung and Kashimpur Balijuri villages of Jiribam District, resulted in the recovery of two submachine carbines, two magazines, 199 empty casings, and one improvised explosive device, identified as a Pompi bomb.

The security measures also ensured the safe passage of essential goods across National Highways NH-37 and NH-2. A total of 703 vehicles were escorted under tight security along these routes to ensure their safety. Security forces have heightened vigilance at vulnerable locations, providing convoys along sensitive sections of the highways.

Additionally, 113 checkpoints have been set up across various districts to monitor movement and enhance security. No detentions were reported during the operations, reinforcing the effectiveness of these measures in maintaining order and ensuring the free movement of essential items throughout the state.

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