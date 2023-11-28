A member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) Meitei militant group, identified as SS Uttam Moirangthem, was reportedly killed in a gunfight between the People's Defence Force (PDF) and Myanmar military coup in Myanmar.

Local sources, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident and suggested the fight was between the PDF and the Myanmar military coup along with support provided by the Meitei militant group.



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Moirangthem was allegedly involved in the 2015 ambush on a Convoy of 6 Dogra Regiment in Manipur, which resulted in the death of 18 Indian soldiers.

The 2015 attack, one of the deadliest on the Indian Army in the northeast, occurred in the Chandel district of Manipur, near the Myanmar border which claimed the lives of 18 soldiers, leaving eleven others seriously injured in the ambush.



This is a developing story.