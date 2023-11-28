The Tangkhul Naga frontal organizations have issued a stern warning notifying them that any organization or forums will not be allowed to organise any form of rally or agitation within the jurisdiction of Tangkhul Naga areas related to the ongoing conflict without consulting them.

The notification issued on Monday by four Tangkhul civil bodies “reiterates its stand for peaceful co-existence with all the communities and remains committed to the principle of neutrality in the ongoing communal crisis.”



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The notification from the Tangkhul frontal organisations is in response to the planned "Nationwide Rally" of the Kuki-Zo tribal, which is scheduled for November 29 and, based on available information, will take place in at least 21 locations across India, including as many as 12 States: Chennai, Delhi, Assam, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. The rally is intended to support the tribe's demand for "Separate Administration."

"Any unwarranted situation will not be tolerated by the Tangkhul Naga Frontal Organisations," declare the four Tangkhul frontal organisations: Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long, Tangkhul Shanao Long, Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong, and Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long.

"Non-compliance to this notification shall be treated as willful defiance which will necessitate stern action," the notice further threatened.