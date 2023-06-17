There has been a malicious attempt by some unidentified miscreants to tarnish the image of Assam Rifles by floating disinformation on social media.

Miscreants have shared few images of Assam Rifles personnel on social media allegedly siding with Kuki militants, however the pics are of an AR operative interacting with an officer of the Myanmar army.

The Assam Rifles have confirmed that the formation sign worn by the Myanmar Army officer is clearly visible and proves the same as these formal insignias are indicative of the formation which the officer belongs too.

These are regular meetings that happen on a regular basis for regular interaction and coordination with the Myanmar Army to plan and execute operations against the insurgent groups and drug syndicates operation on both sides of the border, said AR

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles has deplored such malicious attempts to malign its image and promote disharmony among the Manipuri society.

Also read : Manipur violence: Heavy exchange of fire, vandalism of government property underway in Kwatka, claim sources