Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, there were reports of heavy exchange of fire between security personnel and miscreants in the state’s Kwakta and Kangvai area on June 16, claimed sources.

Sources reported that few miscreants loaded with automatic weapons continued to fire until 9.15 pm on June 16 with around 400-500 rounds of bullets fired. The firing started again at around 9.45 pm.

Sources also reported a strong mob of around 300 people attempted to vandalise BJP (Women's) President Sharda Devi’s Residence in Porampet, Imphal West at around midnight, although the army were able to disperse the mob and prevent any mishap.

Incidents of mob building around government official’s property and carrying out vandalism, arson have been also reported, as per sources.

Sources claimed that there have been an arson attempt at Palace Compound near Advance Hospital with a mob of around 1000 people gathering around at 6 pm. The Rapid Action Force tried to disperse the mob by using tear gas and rubber bullets with few civilians reported injured.

Moreover, there were reports of mob of around 300 people building around Manipur University and loot attempt of Iringbam Police Station in Imphal West.

There were reports of attempted vandalism of BJP office with around 200-300 people gathering around the government property, although the army were able to disperse the crowd, as sources claimed.

Also read : Manipur police arrest 17 people for alleged arson attack in New Checkon area of Imphal East