In fresh violence, some miscreants on June 14 burnt the house of Minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West's Lamphel area of Manipur.

As per a source, the incident took place at around 6:30 PM.

Nemcha Kipgen is the state's industry minister and one of the ten Kuki MLAs who have raised the demand for a separate administration and is affiliated with the BJP.

The incident of fresh violence with the burning down of a lawmaker's residence comes at a time when ethnic violence continues between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in the state.

Meanwhile, a total of 9 people have been reported killed while 9 injured after miscreants opened fire and carried out arson attacks in Khamenlok village under Kangpokpi district on June 13.

According to reports, miscreants burned down several houses in Khamenlok village, and several people were injured in Gobajang, Tamenglong district.

The situation in the violent northeastern state remains tense, as security personnel continue to patrol high-risk areas in order to prevent a breakdown in law and order.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, firearms and 63 ammunitions have been recovered from Tengnoupal and Imphal-East districts.

According to Manipur's security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, a total of 1040 arms, 13,601 ammunition, and 230 different types of bombs have been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the District Administration of East Imphal district issued a notice on June 14 mentioning the curtailment of curfew hours from previously issued 5 am to 6 pm to 5 am to 9 am respectively.

Also read: Manipur violence: Locals from Churachandpur puts up hoardings demanding total separation of administration