Some unknown miscreants on June 27 burnt down one Eastern Manipur Presbyterian (EMP) church and looted the properties, said sources.

As per the sources, one Kuki-Zo house located at Lamlongei, Heingang, was also burnt down.

''Tonight (27 June 2023) at around 11:PM, some unknown miscreants burnt down again One EMP (Eastern Manipur Presbyterian) church, and one Kuki-Zo house located at Lamlongei, Heingang ( CM Biren Assembly Constituency). After vandalizing and looting all the properties,'' the source added.

Two days back, just a few hours after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the prevailing situation in the state, miscreants torched a shop at Chingmairong.

Upon receiving the information, both police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire by 2 am.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of any casualties or any mob build up. Security forces stationed in the state have been able to bring the law and order situation under control.

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