The North East Students Organisation (NESO), an apex body of eight student associations from seven northeastern states, held candlelight vigils in West Imphal's Kangla of Manipur.

The candlelight vigil was carried out as a mark of condolence for those who had lost their life in the present unrest.

Speaking on the occasion, NESO, adviser, Sinam Prakash said that today this candlelight vigil has been organized throughout the northeastern states.

''In this conflict in Manipur, more than 120 lives have been lost and more than 50,000 people have been displaced. Every section of society is suffering. Not only Manipur, but the other states of the northeast are also suffering due to this conflict. So we are organizing this candlelight vigil as condolence for those who have lost their lives and to restore peace,'' he said.

Prakash further appealed to the Central government to take necessary actions in order to restore peace in the state.

''NESO feels very sad as Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't speak a single word. We PM Modi to speak something about the present scenario. Otherwise, we assume that some hidden agenda is there behind the conflict,'' he added.

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