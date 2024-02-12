A man who was missing since February 7 was found dead with bullet injuries at adjoining areas of Imphal East and Kangpokpi on Sunday morning.

The missing person identified as Ningthoujam Manisana (32) from Sangaithel Maning Leikai. Massive search operation was carried out to find out the body after family members had filed missing report at Thoubal Dam Police Station. But yesterday morning, the lifeless body was found at Molham Karong Ching under Thoubal Dam Police Station with bullet wounds.

The lifeless body was deposited at morgue of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) yesterday. Family members and locals decided not to claim the death body. A Joint Action Committee was formed following a public meeting held yesterday itself.

The committee resolved that they wouldn’t until the state government fulfil their resolution taken during the public meeting. The resolutions are to arrest culprits within 48 hours, provide ex-gratia to bereave family, provide suitable government to wife of deceased person.

The committee also resolved to launched agitation with people and CSOs if state government translate their demands into action.

As per sources Manisana went missing while he went to defend a village from an alleged attack launched by armed groups.

Also read: Manipur: Meitei body seeks abrogation of SoO after viral video of alleged standoff between security forces and armed miscreants