Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has called for the organisation Indigenous Tribal Leader's Forum (ITLF) to be declared a banned organisation.

The MLA stated that if allegations of the group procuring lethal drones, arms, and ammunition, including bombs, to attack innocent people are true, they should be banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Singh expressed concerns about the involvement of highly trained professionals and experts. He questioned the identity of individuals with ITLF IDs and those training people to attack civilians.

Singh emphasised that under Indian law, the government can ban individuals and organisations from spreading terror.

He urged Manipur Police to investigate thoroughly and arrest those involved in such activities. Singh described the situation not just as an ethnic conflict but as an act of terror and waging war against India and the people of Manipur.



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Earlier on September 2, Rajkumar Imo Singh expressed deep concern over the current situation in Manipur in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.

He stated that acts of terror by illegal armed militants and terrorists have resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including an innocent woman, and injuries to children and security forces.

Singh noted that this violence occurred right after a Peace Rally was conducted across the state. He emphasized that this is not merely an ethnic conflict, but acts of terror by illegal armed groups against the state of Manipur.

Singh pointed out that the conflict has been ongoing for 15-16 months since May last year, and despite expectations for a political dialogue to bring a peaceful solution, certain groups continue to perpetuate violence.

Singh highlighted that the attacks have escalated to drone attacks and shelling.