Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has expressed deep concern over the current situation in Manipur in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.

He stated that acts of terror by illegal armed militants and terrorists have resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including an innocent woman, and injuries to children and security forces.

Singh noted that this violence occurred right after a Peace Rally was conducted across the state. He emphasized that this is not merely an ethnic conflict, but acts of terror by illegal armed groups against the state of Manipur.

Singh pointed out that the conflict has been ongoing for 15-16 months since May last year, and despite expectations for a political dialogue to bring a peaceful solution, certain groups continue to perpetuate violence.

Singh highlighted that the attacks have escalated to drone attacks and shelling.



Also Read: Aerial bombing using drone in Manipur by Kuki militants is a serious war crime, says COCOMI

"The attack has now been upgraded to drone attacks and shelling which we see in other neighbouring countries. It is at this juncture that I am resorted to questioning the Central Government regarding the actions related to stopping this violence," said Singh in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.

He questioned the effectiveness of the 60,000 central forces in Manipur and suggested that if their presence cannot halt the violence, it is better to remove them and allow the state forces to take charge.

"It seems the presence of around 60000 central forces in Manipur is not yielding peace, thus it's better to remove such forces that are mostly present as mute spectators. We are pleased with the action to remove certain units of AR that were not cooperating with the State government and the public, but if the presence of these central forces cannot halt the violence, it is better to remove them and allow the State forces to take charge and bring peace in the State," mentions the letter.

He urged the Central Government to take stringent measures against illegal armed groups and investigate the funding and supply of arms and ammunition.

Singh also called for the unified command to be handed over to the state government and for political dialogue and engagement between all stakeholders to be initiated at the earliest.

He expressed confidence that the Home Minister would take necessary actions to bring peace and normalcy to the state.