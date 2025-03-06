Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, Member of Parliament (MP) for Outer Manipur and Chairperson of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), conducted a review meeting for Kangpokpi District at the LNC Oldailim Hotel.

The meeting focused on assessing ongoing development and coordination efforts in the district.

During the session, various government departments presented their achievements and updates on ongoing initiatives under the DISHA scheme. Departments such as the Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Horticulture, District Industries Centre, Veterinary, Information & Technology, District Supply Office, Ministry of Women & Child Development (ICDS), District Health Society, and Agriculture & Farmer Welfare showcased their progress through detailed presentations.



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The reports highlighted the impact of their programs in improving the lives of the local population and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the masses effectively.

Chairperson Alfred Kanngam S Arthur stressed the importance of bifurcating data based on block-wise allocation to enhance the understanding of resource distribution and utilization. He also urged officials to expedite any pending cases for timely and efficient decision-making.

The review meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Kangpokpi Deputy Commissioner Shri Mahesh Chaudhari (IAS), Superintendent of Police Shri Manoj Prabhakar (IPS), Additional District Magistrate and SDO Kangpokpi N. Shokhonam Baite (MCS), SDO T-Waichong Shri Hemant Kumar (IAS), CEO SH-ADC Shri Doujapao Haokip (MCS), and AC to DC & SDO Champhai Shri Lamminlal Simte (MCS), among other district-level officials and senior officers.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring efficient implementation of development programs in Kangpokpi District while addressing challenges and expediting pending matters for the benefit of the public.