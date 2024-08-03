During Zero Hour of the ongoing Lok Sabha session on August 2, Inner Manipur MP Prof Bimol Akoijam requested the union health minister to upgrade the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur to the status of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Congress MP highlighted the vital role RIMS plays in the region's healthcare sector and its potential to contribute more if recognised as an institute of national importance.



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Prof Bimol noted that RIMS, a 52-year-old institution, has produced many healthcare professionals serving in India and abroad. The institute caters to patients from neighbouring states and international patients from countries like Myanmar.

Upgrading RIMS to AIIMS would enhance the region's healthcare infrastructure and contribute to the state's economic development.

Prof Bimol also stressed the need to address the mental health issues in the Northeastern region, affected by conflict and urbanisation, and the ongoing drug-related crisis in Manipur.

He urged the health minister to establish a centrally-run mental health hospital and institute in the state, highlighting the potential positive impact on both health and economic sectors.