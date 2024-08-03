In a concerted effort to bolster security and maintain order, security forces have initiated extensive search operations and area domination exercises across the vulnerable fringe regions of Manipur's hill and valley districts. These measures are aimed at mitigating potential threats and ensuring the safety of local residents.

The movement of essential goods remains a top priority, with security forces facilitating the transit of 64 vehicles along National Highway 37 (NH-37) and 273 vehicles on National Highway 2 (NH-2). Rigorous security protocols have been implemented in all susceptible areas, including the deployment of security convoys along sensitive stretches, to guarantee the free and safe passage of these vehicles.

To further enhance security and enforce compliance, 104 Naka checkpoints have been established across various districts in Manipur, encompassing both hill and valley regions. These checkpoints have led to the detention of 116 individuals for various violations, underscoring the commitment of the authorities to uphold law and order throughout the state.

Also read: Manipur: Security forces seize weapons cache in hill and valley districts

Earlier, security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur, leading to significant weapons seizures.

In the Lunghou area of Kangpokpi District, forces recovered two locally made 12-bore rifles, one locally made .22 assault rifle with magazine, one 7.62 mm SKS semi-automatic assault rifle with magazine, nine live ammunition rounds, 26 empty ammunition cases, one locally made bomb, and a Baofeng walkie-talkie.

In a separate operation in the Uyumakhong area of Bishnupur District, security personnel discovered a larger cache of weapons and equipment.

The haul included two AK-47 rifles, one Vietnam Sniper R-III rifle, various empty magazines, a 9mm pistol, live rounds, hand grenades, smoke grenades, anti-riot grenades, tear gas shells, mortar bombs, and other military equipment.