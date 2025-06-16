MP Bimol Akoijam and Khundrakpam MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar have drawn the attention of Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to the recent tensions in Pukhao Leitanpokpi, urging immediate intervention to ensure peace and protect farmers' rights.

The two leaders met the Governor on Monday evening and apprised him of the volatile situation in Leitanpokpi under Imphal East district. They appealed for urgent steps to allow local farmers, regardless of community, to safely access and cultivate their paddy fields based on rightful ownership.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, MP Bimol said they shared videos of the incident, widely circulated on social media, along with ground-level updates and media inputs.



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He emphasised that the incident must be treated seriously and demanded that all farmers be allowed to resume agricultural activities peacefully on their ancestral lands.

The MP also raised concerns over the ongoing ethnic conflict, highlighting the need for a fair and balanced disarmament process. “We conveyed to the Governor our concern about the perceived bias in arms recovery operations, which seem concentrated only in the valley areas,” Bimol said.

According to him, the Governor assured that similar disarmament efforts would be carried out in the hill districts as well.

The two leaders concluded that mutual disarmament is essential for restoring peace and resolving the over two-year-long ethnic crisis in the state.