Villagers from Pukhao Leitanpokpi in Manipur’s Imphal East district have strongly refuted claims that Sunday’s, June 15, violent altercation in their paddy fields stemmed from a land dispute.

They assert that the incident was a result of unprovoked aggression by a group from the Kuki community, and not a conflict over land ownership.

Addressing a press conference at the Manipur Press Club on Tuesday, farmer Salam Ibotombi stated that the confrontation between Meiteis and Kukis at Pukhao Leitanpokpi Sadu Lampak was a clear attempt to disrupt farming activities and provoke unrest. “It is being wrongly portrayed as a land dispute. The paddy fields belong to us, inherited from our forefathers. We were simply trying to cultivate our land after obtaining due permission from the central forces,” he said.

Ibotombi explained that most residents of the area rely on farming as their primary source of livelihood. Despite the fields being in a peripheral and sensitive location, Meitei farmers have continued their agricultural work under the supervision of security forces since the outbreak of ethnic violence last year.



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“Yesterday morning, after securing permission, we went with tractors to till our land. Suddenly, a large group of Kukis from Songphel village — allegedly backed by Kuki militants hiding in the nearby hills — came down and threatened us to vacate our own fields or face dire consequences,” he added.

He condemned the actions of the Kukis, who, according to him, were armed with sticks, clubs, slings, and other blunt weapons. “They even tried to portray this as a land dispute — which we strongly oppose. The land is rightfully ours, and any such false narrative must be rejected,” he asserted.

Upon hearing of the incident, locals from nearby villages rushed to the site, leading to a heated face-off between the two communities. The situation escalated when the Kukis allegedly launched slingshots and pelting stones at the Meitei farmers, who then retaliated in self-defense.

Security forces intervened by firing tear gas shells at both groups in an effort to de-escalate the tension. Minor injuries were reported on both sides.

Ibotombi urged the Governor of Manipur and the state’s Security Advisor to take the matter seriously and ensure that Meitei farmers are allowed to access and cultivate their ancestral lands without fear or interference. “Despite the presence of security forces, if we cannot farm our own land, it’s a grave injustice,” he added.