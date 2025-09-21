Manipur MP files police complaint after being called 'Arambai Tenggol leader' on social media

Sanajaoba Leishemba, the lone Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, has lodged a police complaint against an X user, Shalini Shukla, over what he termed a “misleading post” implying he was a leader of the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol.

According to the complaint, filed by the MP’s personal secretary, Maisnam Shivadutta, Shukla shared a photo of Leishemba with a caption that allegedly tarnished his image and linked him to the recent ambush on Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai.

The complaint stated that the post constituted “character assassination of a Member of Parliament” and a deliberate attempt to defame him. It was addressed to both the Manipur Police Chief and the Cyber Crime Unit, requesting appropriate action to be taken against the user.



Also Read: Protests erupt after two deaths at Manipur's RIMS, raising concerns over medical negligence