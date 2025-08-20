Manipur MP lodges police complaint over derogatory social media post

The Office of the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Manipur has lodged a formal complaint with Porompat Police Station against one Sanaton Meitei of Kabo Leikai, Imphal, for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on social media against the MP.

The complaint, dated August 20, 2025, refers to a post made on August 18, which reportedly cast aspersions on the bloodline of Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba.

According to the complaint, such remarks amount to the highest form of offence against the titular king. It also rejected the claim that the Arambai Tengol is a private army of the Maharaja, clarifying instead that his association with the group is limited to encouraging an indigenous cultural body.



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The letter further defended the MP’s political choices as decisions taken in the larger interest of the state, pointing out his active role in raising issues in Parliament, including efforts to address the plight of internally displaced persons.

Describing the allegations as “unfounded, poor in taste, and not based on facts,” the complaint urged police to register an FIR against Sanaton Meitei. “Right to expression does not mean to say whatever one pleases,” the letter stated, stressing that maligning the character of a public figure should not go unpunished.

Porompat police are expected to initiate action following the complaint.