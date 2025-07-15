Manipur MP slams poor construction at Moirang School, demands probe and urgent repairs

Lok Sabha MP Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has condemned the “compromised” construction quality of the newly built block at Moirang Multipurpose Higher Secondary School in Bishnupur district and urged the authorities to identify and hold accountable those responsible.

During an inspection of the campus on 14 July, the MP noted that, despite a recent upgrade, classes were still being held in 45‑year‑old classrooms because teachers and students considered the new concrete structure unsafe.

Dr Bimol told staff and pupils that preliminary reports of structural problems had prompted his visit, and what he saw confirmed those concerns: cracked walls, a noticeably shaky first‑floor slab and a reinforced‑concrete roof patched with tin sheets to stop leaks.



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Stressing that any collapse would endanger lives, he called for an immediate investigation into who oversaw the project and why quality control failed, and pressed the government to carry out urgent repairs.

Opened in 1948, Moirang Multipurpose Higher Secondary is one of Manipur’s oldest government schools and still maintains strong enrolment and board‑exam results even as many public schools struggle. Dr Bimol praised the teachers’ dedication and, in his capacity as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, pledged full support for the school’s welfare.

Later the same day, the MP visited the Kwakta Santhong relief camp in Bishnupur, where he heard the grievances of internally displaced persons and encouraged them to remain hopeful.