The Konsaram Village Authority (KVA) and Konsaram Naga Women Union have strongly condemned the unprovoked attack on civilians by unknown miscreants in Kangpkpi district of Manipur on November 20, 2023, where two Kuki-Zo persons died.

Maintaining neutrality in the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Naga body have warned the warring communities to stay away from the Naga areas. Additionally, the Naga body have vehemently condemned the 'act of terror' orchestrated by Kuki militants hand in glove with 30 Assam Rifles targeting its villages on November 20, 2023.

"The act of indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons in the village and threatening women & children is amount to violation of human rights. It is at the least appalling to see that those trained to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India are indulging in target practices with the innocent Naga civilians. This blatant attempt of Indian security forces in collaboration with Kuki militants to create fear psychosis among the innocent Naga villagers cannot be accepted in any form. All right thinking citizens of this country should condemn such appalling act committed by law enforcing agency so called the sentinel of the hill people in close collusion with the outlaw organizations", stated the Naga body in their press release.

The Naga body have demanded all sorts of combing operations in Naga area carried out by Indian security forces in collaboration with Kuki militants be immediately ceased.

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