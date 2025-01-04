The Naga People’s Organization (NPO), Senapati, Manipur has urged the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hill, Kangpokpi, to halt the frequent and abrupt blockades on National Highway 2, a vital lifeline for goods and passenger transport in the region.



While acknowledging CoTU's right to protest against perceived inaction and injustices by the State and Central Governments, the NPO emphasized that such measures should not disrupt the well-being of the Naga community in Senapati district. The organization stressed the importance of ensuring the rights, safety, and uninterrupted flow of traffic on NH-2.



The NPO expressed concern that the recurrent blockades imposed by CoTU have caused significant hardship to the residents of Senapati district, who heavily rely on this key route. As a social organization, the NPO recognizes the complexities of the ongoing conflict in Manipur but insists that NH-2 must be maintained as a "safe zone" for the unhindered movement of goods, services, and passengers.



The NPO also called upon the State and Central Governments to address the issue urgently, highlighting that despite the heavy presence of security forces along NH-2, the route remains unsafe for free and secure transportation.



The NPO appealed for a cooperative approach to resolving these challenges. It urged CoTU to act responsibly and considerately to foster peaceful coexistence and ensure the smooth functioning of this critical highway.





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