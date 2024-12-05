The Foothill Naga Joint Action Committee (FNJAC) has come out strongly against some "illegal immigrants and refugees" who have wreaked havoc on the normal life of Nagas in the Leimakhong area by engaging in robbery, extortion and orchestrated mob attacks.

In a strongly worded statement, the Foothill Naga Joint Action Committee in Leimakhong highlighted growing concerns over lawlessness and provocations, which they claim have disrupted normal life and strained relations.

The statement accuses certain groups of engaging in criminal activities, such as robbing travellers, damaging property, and even looting places of worship, including a Church in Leimakhong Chingmang.

Despite warnings and appeals for peace, the alleged perpetrators have continued their activities unabated, leading to rising frustration among the Nagas.

One particularly disturbing incident cited occurred on November 30, 2024, when a robbery in the area drew criticism from the Nagas. However, the response from the Leimakhong Area Protection Committee, which reportedly included derogatory remarks against the Nagas, further fueled tensions.



Also Read: Manipur Women Commission team visits Jiribam to probe hostage killings, reviews relief camp conditions

The statement also recalled an earlier incident on June 18, 2023, where a Naga house was allegedly set ablaze by illegal immigrants. The case remains unresolved at the Sekmai Police Station, deepening dissatisfaction with the lack of accountability and justice.

The Nagas expressed dismay over the disregard shown toward their humanitarian gestures, including providing free passage through Naga areas, which they described as a lifeline for many in the region. They also accused the groups of cultivating poppies, an activity associated with broader security and social challenges.

Warning of possible repercussions, the Naga leaders stressed that while they had sought to maintain peace and harmony, further provocations might compel them to take decisive action to safeguard their community and property.

Local authorities have not yet issued a statement regarding the allegations, but the situation underscores the need for dialogue and effective intervention to address the grievances of all communities involved.