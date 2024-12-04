In response to the brutal murder of three women and three children, a fact-finding team from the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW), led by its Chairperson and accompanied by two members, conducted an investigative visit to Jiribam on November 28, 2024.

On November 29, the MSCW team convened a crucial meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam. Representatives from various key departments, including the Police, Social Welfare, and Medical Departments, were present to address pressing issues affecting the relief camps in the area. These departments highlighted both immediate challenges and long-term concerns regarding the management and welfare of camp residents.

In addition, the MSCW team held a detailed discussion with the Special Superintendent of Police and Nodal Officers overseeing the relief camps. The meeting focused on administrative bottlenecks and strategies to improve living conditions for camp inmates.

The team also visited the One Stop Center in Jiribam district, engaging with its staff to understand their operations and challenges. Furthermore, the MSCW delegation met with the families of the victims, offering a platform for them to voice their grievances and concerns.

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