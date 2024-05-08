Manipur Naga Youth Organisation claimed that the Departments of Tribal Affairs & Hills and Horticulture, Government of Manipur have been lying in stage of limbo since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in the state of Manipur as the minister in charge of these departments belongs to the Kuki community.

The organisation urged the government to appoint new ministers in charge of the said department.

Addressing the media in a press conference held today at Manipur Press Club, its president Thotreingam Keitangnao said that the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department is the backbone for the tribals of the State to look after the welfare and responsibility of the tribal/hill areas development of Manipur.



However, the said department has remained dysfunctional since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in the state of Manipur.

He cited the reason for not functioning the departments effectively that the ministership of these two important departments is held by a Kuki community. He couldn't attend the office and has not been able to discharge Minister duties since 3rd May 2024.



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“The entire affairs of these two departments in terms of fund release and implementation of various schemes/work programmes are held up for the last more than one (1) year which is an injustice to the community not involved in the ethnic conflict,” he alleged while drawing attention to look into the matter of the functioning of Tribal Affairs and Hills Department.

He said that it is pertinent to point out that the development of tribal and hill areas of the state is paralysed and become more backward.

The limbo state of affairs in respect of these two departments has significantly impeded the development process in the hill areas of Manipur. Moreover, the people of the constituency and State have no opportunity to meet/interview him personally due to the absence of the Minister since the eruption of ethnic clashes in the state of Manipur.

All the departmental schemes and work programmes are pending and various deserving beneficiaries under various schemes of Tribal Affairs & Hills Department and Horticulture Department for the F.Y. 2022-23 and 2023-24 due to the defunct of two departments as being absent of Minister-in-charge, he added.

He said that the Horticulture Department is also most important for the hill tribal horticulturists, most of the hill tribal people depend on their daily income and livelihood from the horticulture products/farming and supporting their schooling children from this resource. Now, support and various assistance from the Horticulture Department have been defunct due to the absence of the Minister-in-charge.