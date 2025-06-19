The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) issued a sharp warning to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Kuki militant groups, declaring that any attempt to relocate Suspension of Operations (SoO) camps into Naga areas would be met with "fierce resistance" and could ignite violence akin to the May 3 conflict in Manipur.

In a strongly worded press release, the FNCC demanded the immediate dismantling of all SoO camps currently situated near Naga settlements, warning that any further movement of such camps into Naga territories would be viewed as an act of aggression and a “reckless invitation to violence.”

“The ongoing encroachment and forceful occupation of Naga ancestral lands under the false narrative of an imagined 'Kukiland' is nothing short of aggression,” the statement read. “Such actions are a direct provocation.”

The FNCC alleged that several Naga villages—including Longsai, Kaiphundeijang, Nungnang, Thangbuk, Leimanei, Tingpui, Yaingangpokpi, Kazanga, Konsakhul, and Tumoyon Khullen—have faced unprovoked attacks and intimidation.



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It further accused Kuki militants of systematically grabbing land in districts such as Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kangpokpi, Noney, and even parts of Senapati, describing it as part of a larger “Kuki expansionist agenda.”

The committee criticised the perceived bias in handling such conflicts, stating that attacks on Naga villages are often downplayed as local disputes to prevent wider Naga mobilisation.

“We are now vigilant and resolute. Any future aggression will be met with an unwavering iron hand,” the statement warned.

Appealing for peaceful coexistence, the FNCC urged the Kuki community to respect the historical ties of the land and warned that continued provocation and territorial encroachment would ‘come at a heavy price.’