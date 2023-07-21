All four accused, who were allegedly part of a mob that paraded and assaulted two women after stripping them on May 4, have sent to 11-day police custody on July 21.

''All four accused remanded to 11-day police custody,'' reports quoted Manipur police as saying.

The Manipur Police on July 20 said that a total of four people have been arrested in the case of parading two women naked and sexually assaulting them on May 4 in Kangkopi district

“Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now”, the Manipur Police tweet read.

It is worth mentioning that the video from the incident which took place on May 4 has sparked massive outrage across the country.

As soon as the video went viral, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took suo motu cognizance of the video and ordered an immediate probe into the matter.

The Manipur Police also registered a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder, taking the incident with utmost seriousness.

The video, which sparked outrage across the nation, has also drawn sharp condemnation from the Opposition, demanding the dispatch of an all-party delegation to Manipur without delay.

Also read: Manipur naked video row: 'Such outrageous, barbaric and inhumane act unacceptable in civilized society,' says NESO