The ongoing effort to curb illegal renaming of places, initiated by the former N Biren Singh government, is being upheld under the current Presidential Rule administration in Manipur. The issue gained prominence when certain groups allegedly attempted to erase the original and ancestral names of Meitei villages in Moreh, sparking widespread concern.

The state government has reinforced its stance with the enactment of "The Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024," officially published in the Extraordinary Gazette on March 15, 2024, and effective from the date of publication in the Official Gazette of Manipur. This legislation mandates that any naming or renaming of places requires prior approval from the Land Resources Department, Government of Manipur.

To oversee compliance, a Place Names Committee for the State of Manipur was established on December 19, 2024, through an official order. The committee is tasked with submitting periodic reports to the state government, offering recommendations on the naming or alteration of place names for consideration.

Authorities have been directed to strictly adhere to the Act's guidelines. Violations are met with severe penalties under Section 13 of the Act, which stipulates imprisonment ranging from a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years, alongside fines starting at Rs. 50,000 and potentially reaching Rs. 2 lakh.

All administrative departments and Deputy Commissioners have been urged to ensure strict adherence to the Act's provisions. The memorandum, signed by Namoijam Kheda Varta Singh, Secretary (Land Resources), highlights the government's commitment to preserving the historical and cultural integrity of place names in Manipur.