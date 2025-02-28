National Conference on Implications of Climate Change and Conservation of Natural Resources and Cultural Heritage at Manipur University was concluded today.

The three-day conference, organised by the Department of Life Sciences, Manipur University, in collaboration with the International Council for Biodeterioration of Cultural Property( ICBCP), Lucknow,UP was supported by the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change Govt. of Manipur.

Speaking at the function, the chairman of Loktak Development Authority, M. Asnikumar Singh emphasised the urgent need for collective action to combat climate change and protect Manipur’s fragile ecosystems.

He remarked, "Climate change is no longer a distant threat - it is here, impacting our landscapes, ecosystems, and livelihoods. Loktak Lake, the lifeline of Manipur, is under severe stress due to pollution and siltation. As a Ramsar site and Northeast India’s largest freshwater lake, its conservation is critical for both environmental sustainability and the well-being of thousands who depend on it. The insights gained from this conference will contribute significantly to shaping effective policies and conservation strategies."



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The Vice Chancellor of Manipur University, Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, also addressed the gathering, stating, "The challenges of climate change are real, and we are facing them right now. Manipur is witnessing these impacts firsthand, particularly in Loktak Lake, which is suffering from pollution, human interference and shrinking due to siltation. These challenges not only affect the environment but also disrupt the close-knit relationship between communities and nature, impacting both livelihoods and cultural heritage. The discussions and outcomes of this conference will assist the government in formulating policies to address these challenges effectively."

The conference brought together leading environmentalists, academicians, policymakers, and students to discuss climate resilience, conservation strategies, and sustainable policies.

Key takeaways from the event included : Community-led conservation initiatives to empower local stakeholders; Scientific research and innovative solutions for climate adaptation; Stronger policies that balance development with environmental sustainability.

M. Asnikumar Singh further highlighted LDA’s commitment, stating, "The Loktak Development Authority remains dedicated to the sustainable management and restoration of this unique ecosystem. However, this mission requires collaboration between government agencies, academic institutions, and local communities.

The conference concluded with a strong commitment to enhanced research, policy-driven solutions, and active collaboration to combat climate change and ensure the conservation of Manipur’s invaluable natural resources.