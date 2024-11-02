A National Integration Tour featuring 20 students—14 girls and 6 boys—from Sacred Heart School in Yambem was officially inaugurated today by Major General SS Kartikeya, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding Red Shield Division. The event took place at Koirengei, Manipur, with the GOC expressing his best wishes to the students for their upcoming journey.

Accompanied by the Chairperson of the FWO, Red Shield Division, Major General Kartikeya engaged with the enthusiastic group before their departure, emphasizing the significance of such initiatives in fostering national unity. This tour is part of Operation Sadbhavana, aimed at promoting cultural understanding among the youth of the nation.

Over the next ten days, the students will visit key cities including Delhi, Agra, and Lucknow. The itinerary includes an interaction with the President of India and meetings with senior military dignitaries, offering students a unique opportunity to gain insights into the country’s governance and military structure. Additionally, they will explore India’s rich cultural heritage through visits to important historical and educational sites.

Scheduled to return to Imphal on November 12, this initiative underscores the Indian Army's dedication to empowering young minds and promoting national integration. The tour is designed to enhance the students' understanding of diverse cultures and strengthen their sense of belonging within the larger framework of the nation.

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