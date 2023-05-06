The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 Exam, is set to take place tomorrow, May 7, 2023.

The test will be held at various locations around India; however, applicants who were scheduled to take the exam in Manipur should be aware that the NEET UG 2023 exam has been postponed in Manipur.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is yet to announce a new date for holding examinations in Manipur. NTA will publish the date for distributing updated admission cards for candidates once the exam date is announced. There is a chance that the exam site and schedule may remain the same, but the date will be modified. The specifics are awaited, and applicants should keep an eye on the official website to avoid losing out on any developments.

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The test will be held tomorrow, May 7, 2023, in all other states and UTs. Do's and Don'ts, as well as dress code standards, may be found here. The NEET UG 2023 test will be held from 2 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. The formalities at the exam centre will begin at 11 a.m.

Students taking the exam are urged to arrive early for the frisking process at the exam site. After 1:30 p.m., the candidate will be denied entry to the Examination Centre.

More information is available on the official website.



